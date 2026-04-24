Stranded Yet Determined: Tamil Nadu Records Huge Turnout Amid Chaos

A high-voltage political face-off is unfolding in Tamil Nadu as voting day witnesses both chaos and record participation. Thousands of voters struggled to reach their hometowns due to an alleged shortage of buses, leading to long queues at bus stops and crowded airports across several districts. The situation has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with TVK chief Vijay raising concerns to the Election Commission over voters potentially missing their chance to cast their ballot. Meanwhile, the DMK government has strongly denied all allegations, with MP Kanimozhi asserting that adequate arrangements were in place. Despite reports of disruption and confusion, voter turnout remained significantly high, raising a crucial question — what message are the people of Tamil Nadu sending through this massive participation?