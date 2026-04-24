Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Stranded Yet Determined: Tamil Nadu Records Huge Turnout Amid Chaos

Stranded Yet Determined: Tamil Nadu Records Huge Turnout Amid Chaos

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

A high-voltage political face-off is unfolding in Tamil Nadu as voting day witnesses both chaos and record participation. Thousands of voters struggled to reach their hometowns due to an alleged shortage of buses, leading to long queues at bus stops and crowded airports across several districts. The situation has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with TVK chief Vijay raising concerns to the Election Commission over voters potentially missing their chance to cast their ballot. Meanwhile, the DMK government has strongly denied all allegations, with MP Kanimozhi asserting that adequate arrangements were in place. Despite reports of disruption and confusion, voter turnout remained significantly high, raising a crucial question — what message are the people of Tamil Nadu sending through this massive participation?

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended