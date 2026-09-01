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Strong GDP Growth: Is An RBI Rate Hike Now On The Cards? Top Economists Answer

Strong GDP Growth: Is An RBI Rate Hike Now On The Cards? Top Economists Answer

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

India’s Q1 FY27 GDP growth has come in stronger than expected, prompting fresh questions over the RBI’s growth and inflation outlook. Top economists Rajani Sinha, Aditi Nayar and Madan Sabnavis assess whether the RBI could revise its GDP growth forecast after the 7.8% expansion and what the latest inflation trajectory means for monetary policy. While strong growth gives the RBI more comfort, economists expect the central bank to remain cautious and look for clearer signs of broad-based inflation before raising rates. With a rate hike not expected immediately, could December emerge as the key policy meeting? Watch the full discussion for expert views on GDP growth, inflation, RBI policy and the FY27 rate outlook.

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