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‘Strong Infrastructure Builds A Strong Future’: Rajnath Singh On India’s Transformation

‘Strong Infrastructure Builds A Strong Future’: Rajnath Singh On India’s Transformation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 4:49 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said strong infrastructure is not merely a factor in development but a defining mark of a civilisation. He argued that roads, bridges, railways, airports and digital networks connect citizens while shaping how future generations remember a nation. Singh acknowledged that infrastructure work continued after Independence but said investment did not match India’s capabilities or requirements. Highlighting the transformation of the past decade, he said the government has focused on connecting villages, cities, mountains and remote regions through multiple modes of transport and digital connectivity. He added that stronger infrastructure builds public confidence and secures India’s future.

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