Students Use AI Prompts To Build Real World Apps At Bharat Yuvai Hackathon With TCS

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 1:04 PM IST

In this session, speaker Ashok Krish, VP and Global Head of AI at Tata Consultancy Services, explains how AI is transforming the way students learn to build applications that solve real-world problems. Speaking in the context of the Bharat Yuvai Hackathon, he highlights how simple AI prompts are enabling faster innovation, democratising coding skills, and allowing global student talent to create practical digital solutions. The discussion also explores the future of AI-led learning, responsible adoption, and how young innovators can shape real industry and societal outcomes through technology.

