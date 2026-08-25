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Sugar Prices Hit ₹65/Kg: Consumer & Trader Pain Sparks Political Row Ahead Of Festive Season

Sugar Prices Hit ₹65/Kg: Consumer & Trader Pain Sparks Political Row Ahead Of Festive Season

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 25, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 4:54 PM IST

Sugar prices have jumped sharply from around ₹48 to nearly ₹65 per kg in just a month, putting consumers, traders and the festive market under pressure. With Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami approaching, the surge could push up the cost of sweets and other festive foods. Authorities in Bareilly have launched raids across wholesale and retail markets amid concerns over hoarding and black marketing. The price rise has also triggered a political battle, with the Opposition questioning sugar stocks and ethanol diversion, while the Centre points to factors including red rot disease and El Niño affecting global production. With the government now tightening stock limits for bulk consumers, will the measures bring sugar prices under control?

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