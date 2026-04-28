Summer Travel Hit: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Warn Of Operational Crisis Amid ATF Spike

India’s summer travel season is facing a sharp reality check as soaring airfares begin to reshape holiday plans across the country. With geopolitical tensions in West Asia—particularly the Iran conflict—driving a steep surge in global crude and aviation turbine fuel prices, airlines are grappling with mounting cost pressures. The Federation of Indian Airlines, representing major carriers like Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, has warned the government of a looming crisis, cautioning that rising fuel expenses could lead to reduced routes, grounded aircraft and cancellations. Fuel, which once accounted for roughly 40% of airline operating costs, has now surged to nearly 60%, forcing carriers to pass on part of the burden to passengers through fuel surcharges. While domestic flyers are somewhat shielded by government intervention capping price hikes, international travel remains significantly impacted, with surcharges reaching as high as ₹26,000 on long-haul routes. As the government weighs tax relief and financial support measures, this aviation turbulence is fast becoming both an economic and political challenge—one that could redefine how Indians travel this summer, with staycations emerging as a more viable option than take-offs.