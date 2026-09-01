Sun Pharma’s Big U.S. Deal: Lower Medicaid Drug Prices Ahead?

Sun Pharma is in focus after joining eight other drugmakers at the White House to announce a deal aimed at making medicines more affordable in the US. The company has committed to Most Favoured Nation pricing for US Medicaid and future innovative medicine launches. Sun Pharma also gets a two-year delay on Section 232 tariffs on innovative pharma products. Business Today’s Neetu Chandra Sharma explains why the agreement is significant for Sun Pharma, US patients and the company’s long-term strategy. With the US being a key market for Sun Pharma, the deal could help strengthen its position amid ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties.