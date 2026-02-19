Sundar Pichai: Must Approach AI Boldly For It To Improve Billions Of Lives | AI Impact Summit 2026

From working on challenge from his father to ploughing in billions of dollars into India, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google paints a picture of what Artificial Intelligence (AI) can do for the world. In his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the tech leader remembers the days when he took the Coromandel Express from Chennai to IIT Kharagpur and passed through Vizag. “I remember it being a quiet and modest coastal city brimming with potential. Now in that same city, Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub, part of our $15 billion infrastructure investment in India”, Pichai recalled. He emphasises on the need to ensure the benefits of AI percolate down to the lowest levels of the society and the need to work together to realise the technology’s full benefits.