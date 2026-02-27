Supreme Court Bans NCERT Class 8 Book Over Chapter On Judiciary Criticism

The Supreme Court has banned NCERT’s latest Class 8 political science textbook, calling a chapter on judicial corruption a calculated attempt to erode the credibility of the judiciary. A three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice ordered the immediate removal of the chapter from all platforms, seizure of printed copies, and barred its teaching, production and distribution. A showcause notice has been issued to the Centre and the NCERT chief. The controversy centres on references to corruption, backlog and declining public confidence in courts. The sweeping order has triggered a wider constitutional debate on whether the judiciary is beyond criticism in a democracy.