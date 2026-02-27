Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Supreme Court Bans NCERT Class 8 Book Over Chapter On Judiciary Criticism

Supreme Court Bans NCERT Class 8 Book Over Chapter On Judiciary Criticism

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 2:09 PM IST

The Supreme Court has banned NCERT’s latest Class 8 political science textbook, calling a chapter on judicial corruption a calculated attempt to erode the credibility of the judiciary. A three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice ordered the immediate removal of the chapter from all platforms, seizure of printed copies, and barred its teaching, production and distribution. A showcause notice has been issued to the Centre and the NCERT chief. The controversy centres on references to corruption, backlog and declining public confidence in courts. The sweeping order has triggered a wider constitutional debate on whether the judiciary is beyond criticism in a democracy.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended