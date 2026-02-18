Business Today
Supreme Court To Leaders: Free Speech Isn’t A Licence For Hate, Constitution Demands Restraint

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 10:04 PM IST

The Supreme Court has sent a strong signal to India’s political leadership, stressing that constitutional power must be matched with constitutional restraint. Hearing a petition on guidelines for political speeches, the court said public figures carry a continuous duty to uphold constitutional values and promote fraternity. Political parties, it noted, are accountable for the words and actions of their leaders, while cautioning against selective regulation. The bench also highlighted the media’s responsibility in reporting alleged hate speech. Though it declined to intervene in specific cases, the court underlined a growing concern over inflammatory rhetoric, warning that free speech cannot justify social division.

