Surat Erupts As Lenskart Faces Outrage Over Firing Youth For Religious Symbols At Work

Protests erupted in Surat against Lenskart after Hindu organizations accused the company of discriminating against a Hindu employee. Jeel Vaghasia claimed he was asked to remove his shikha, tilak and sacred thread during training, while other religious symbols were allegedly allowed. When he refused, he said he was dismissed from the job. Angry over the incident, Hindu groups staged a demonstration outside a Lenskart showroom, burning an effigy and demanding action. Victim Jeel Vaghasia said he would not compromise with his faith, while Dr. Purvesh Dhakecha warned that protests could spread across India if the company does not change its policy.