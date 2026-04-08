Taiwan Questions U.S. Security As KMT Opens China Talks Amid Rising Global War Fears

Taiwan faces a growing strategic dilemma as rising conflict in West Asia raises fresh doubts over America’s ability to defend allies abroad. With U.S. resources increasingly stretched and Washington urging Taipei to boost defence spending, Taiwan’s opposition KMT is pushing a different path—dialogue with Beijing over deterrence. KMT leader Cheng Li-wun’s landmark visit to China could mark the first high-level KMT-Xi meeting in a decade, signaling a major shift in cross-strait politics. As China ramps up military pressure and U.S. commitments come under scrutiny, Taiwan is being forced to rethink its entire security strategy.