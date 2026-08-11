Tamil Anthem Row: Vijay Gets DMK, AIADMK Backing For 'Tamil First' Move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has made a strong push for Tamil identity, with the state Assembly unanimously passing a resolution making Tamil Thai Vazhthu the first song at official events. Vijay said the Tamil invocation is not against Indian unity, but reflects the love, pride and courage of Tamilians. The move received support across party lines, with both the AIADMK and DMK backing the resolution. The decision comes amid a wider debate over the order of Tamil Thai Vazhthu, Vande Mataram and the national anthem at official functions. Vijay's move marks a fresh assertion of Tamil linguistic and cultural identity.