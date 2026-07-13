Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches ₹850 Crore Adidas Footwear Expansion In Karur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has laid the foundation stone for Phase II of Evervan Kothari Footwear’s non-leather manufacturing facility in Karur. The ₹850-crore expansion will manufacture footwear for Adidas and is expected to create 6,750 direct jobs, with women forming a major part of the workforce. Kothari Industries Chairman Dr J Rafiq Ahmed said the project could transform local families through employment, training, free transport and other worker benefits. Speaking to India Today Group’s Pramod Madhav, Rafiq also explained Vijay’s support for new industries, women’s empowerment and bringing global footwear manufacturing to Tamil Nadu’s economically less-developed regions.