Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay’s Symbolic Church Visit Vs DMK’s Bishop Support In Battle For Faith

Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay’s Symbolic Church Visit Vs DMK’s Bishop Support In Battle For Faith

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

The battle for Tamil Nadu has shifted to a high-stakes outreach for the Christian vote. Just days before polling, TVK chief Vijay made a deeply symbolic visit to St. Antony’s Church in Trichy, while the DMK countered with a major endorsement from senior bishops for M.K. Stalin. As Udhayanidhi Stalin ramps up the rhetoric, calling Vijay "inaccessible," the TVK leader continues to draw massive crowds in Tiruvallur. With secular values and political credibility at the center of the debate, both parties are fighting to consolidate crucial support in this dramatic pre-election showdown.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended