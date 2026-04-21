Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay’s Symbolic Church Visit Vs DMK’s Bishop Support In Battle For Faith

The battle for Tamil Nadu has shifted to a high-stakes outreach for the Christian vote. Just days before polling, TVK chief Vijay made a deeply symbolic visit to St. Antony’s Church in Trichy, while the DMK countered with a major endorsement from senior bishops for M.K. Stalin. As Udhayanidhi Stalin ramps up the rhetoric, calling Vijay "inaccessible," the TVK leader continues to draw massive crowds in Tiruvallur. With secular values and political credibility at the center of the debate, both parties are fighting to consolidate crucial support in this dramatic pre-election showdown.