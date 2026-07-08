Tamil Nadu: Minister's Questions On Teachers' & Students' English Proficiency Ignite DMK Vs TVK Row

A government school visit by Tamil Nadu Minister S. Keerthana has triggered a political controversy after she questioned students and teachers about their English proficiency and asked children about their parents' professions. The interaction drew criticism from the DMK, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing the minister of using schoolchildren for publicity. Defending herself, Keerthana said she studied in a government school and claimed her visit exposed the condition of public education under the previous government. The TVK has backed the minister, turning a classroom inspection into the latest flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics.