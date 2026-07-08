Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Tamil Nadu: Minister's Questions On Teachers' & Students' English Proficiency Ignite DMK Vs TVK Row

Tamil Nadu: Minister's Questions On Teachers' & Students' English Proficiency Ignite DMK Vs TVK Row

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

A government school visit by Tamil Nadu Minister S. Keerthana has triggered a political controversy after she questioned students and teachers about their English proficiency and asked children about their parents' professions. The interaction drew criticism from the DMK, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing the minister of using schoolchildren for publicity. Defending herself, Keerthana said she studied in a government school and claimed her visit exposed the condition of public education under the previous government. The TVK has backed the minister, turning a classroom inspection into the latest flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended