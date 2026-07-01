Tamil Nadu Political Shake-Up: CM Vijay Consolidates Power As Former DMK Allies Join TVK Camp!

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is undergoing a massive transformation as Chief Minister Vijay strengthens his government with a strategic consolidation of "friendly forces." With TVK hosting an alliance meet today, major players including Congress, VCK, MDMK, and IUML have been invited, signaling a significant shift away from the DMK. The defection of AIADMK MLAs M.R. Vijayabhaskar and C. Vijayabhaskar further underscores CM Vijay’s growing dominance. By successfully bringing former DMK partners into his fold, Vijay has effectively countered predictions of his government’s instability. As alliances realign, the irony of the situation remains clear: CM Vijay has not only secured the seat of power but has systematically claimed Stalin’s political allies as well.