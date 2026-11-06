Tamil Nadu Political War: DMK's Stalin Targets CM Vijay Over Governance, Law And Order

The political war between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the DMK is heating up again. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Vijay, calling him a weak and dummy CM while accusing him of neglecting governance, relying on astrologers and dodging journalists. Stalin also took a swipe at Vijay's social media presence, alleging that he was more focused on making reels than addressing the state's concerns. The fresh exchange comes after Vijay defended his speeches, saying they were aimed at the people and not the 2029 elections. Meanwhile, TVK has also accused DMK leader Durai Murugan of double standards over his granddaughter's wedding rituals. As both parties battle for political space and public perception, Tamil Nadu's TVK-DMK rivalry shows no signs of cooling down.