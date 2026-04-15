Tamil Nadu Political War | Stalin Vs BJP Over Identity, ‘Dakshina Pradesh’ Row

The battle for Tamil Nadu has escalated into a war of identity and pride. M. K. Stalin has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and AIADMK, alleging attempts to rename the state as “Dakshina Pradesh” and impose cultural changes. The row intensified after old videos linked to Naveen Patnaik’s aide V. K. Pandian resurfaced, with the DMK and Indian National Congress accusing BJP of insulting Tamils. With language, identity, and power at stake—this election is no longer just political, it’s deeply personal.