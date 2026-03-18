Tamil Nadu Village In Crisis: Toxic Water Claims Rise Near SIPCOT Industrial Zone

In the industrial belt of Perundurai in Erode, a silent crisis is unfolding—one that has turned water into poison and air into a daily burden. Villages surrounding the SIPCOT industrial zone are grappling with severely polluted groundwater, with wells marked “not suitable for drinking.” Drone visuals reveal entire habitations encircled by industrial units, while streams like Nallaa Odai carry allegedly untreated effluents into local ponds such as Vaaipadi and beyond. Locals allege that industries—once seen as a promise of prosperity—have instead discharged high-TDS chemical waste, severely impacting soil and water quality. Some claim levels far exceed safe limits, leaving land waterlogged and unfit for cultivation.