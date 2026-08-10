Tamil Nadu Vs Delimitation: Vijay Unites TN Parties, DMK & AIADMK Skip Key Meet

Tamil Nadu's political battle over delimitation is intensifying. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held a meeting with MPs and parties to build a common front against the proposed Delimitation Bill, calling it an injustice to Tamil Nadu and demanding that parliamentary representation remain frozen at 543. The Congress backed the stand, but the DMK and AIADMK stayed away from the meeting. While the DMK has criticised Vijay's initiative, it has also said delimitation must be fair and should not hurt Tamil Nadu's interests or representation. With 30 DMK MPs in Parliament, the party could play a crucial role when the delimitation battle reaches the House.