Tamil Nadu's Karur Stampede: Supreme Court To Hear DMK Plea Against Vijay's Public Remarks

Nine months after the Karur stampede claimed 41 lives, the legal and political battle continues. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the DMK seeking to restrain TVK leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, from making public statements that could allegedly influence witnesses in the ongoing CBI investigation. The petition comes ahead of Vijay's proposed visit to meet victims' families and cites concerns over the fairness of the probe. Meanwhile, the BJP has questioned the timing of summons issued to DMK leader Senthil Balaji, keeping the Karur tragedy at the center of Tamil Nadu's political discourse.