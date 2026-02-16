Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Program | Empowering Rural Women With AI | India AI Impact Summit 2026

The Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Program is a focused social-impact initiative at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, designed to empower rural women through hands-on AI learning and real-world skill building.

Designed for women entrepreneurs, artisans, and community leaders, the program helps participants explore how AI can support self-empowerment, improve productivity, and unlock new opportunities in everyday life and business.

The immersion workshop will enable participants to take their first steps with AI, making technology more accessible, inclusive, and impactful.

A Tata Group initiative focused on inclusive growth and empowerment.