Tata AI Sakshi Immersion Programme: Smriti Irani Fires Up Women To Dream Big With AI

At the Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Programme, Smriti Irani, Founder and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, highlighted the transformative role of technology in empowering women. Thanking TCS for creating an enabling platform, she said the programme allows women from grassroots communities to confidently voice their ideas and aspirations. Interacting with participants, Irani encouraged them to use artificial intelligence to expand their businesses beyond districts to state and national levels. Emphasising collective progress, she noted that every step taken by these women shapes the future of families, villages, and states, making the initiative a milestone in inclusive growth.