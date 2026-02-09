Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran Hails Ranipet Plant As Gateway For High-End Vehicles And Global

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the new Tata Motors–JLR plant in Tamil Nadu is designed to produce the latest passenger vehicles with advanced technologies. With a capacity of three lakh vehicles annually, the facility will manufacture Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover models, marking a step toward high-end vehicle production in India. He highlighted strong coordination with the Tamil Nadu government and said India’s FTAs with the EU, UK, UAE, and the US open major global market opportunities.