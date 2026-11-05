Tata Motors Apps Face Cybersecurity Scare As Company Rolls Out New Security Update For Car Owners

Tata Motors' connected car apps, IRA 2.0 and IRA.EV, have come under a cybersecurity scare after CERT-In flagged four high-severity vulnerabilities. The flaws could potentially allow hackers to steal authentication credentials, impersonate vehicle owners and access sensitive vehicle-related information and services. Karan Dhar, Business Today, brings you the details of the security risks and the company's response. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles says the vulnerabilities have been addressed through software updates and enhanced security measures. The company maintains that there is no evidence of customer data or vehicle information being compromised and urges users to install the latest app updates.