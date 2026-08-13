Tata Sons Listing In Focus: RBI Move Puts N Chandra’s Successor’s Strategy Under Spotlight

Tata Sons’ listing debate is back in focus after the RBI retained the company in its Upper Layer NBFC list. While Tata Sons’ application to deregister as a Core Investment Company remains under examination, an RBI rejection could make a future listing difficult to avoid. The issue could become a major challenge for N. Chandrasekaran’s successor as the Tata Group continues investing heavily in semiconductors, aviation and other businesses. Speaking on the development, Business Today’s Nachiket Kelkar explains why the listing question remains important for the group’s future capital strategy. Markets will closely track the RBI’s next move and its impact on Tata Sons.