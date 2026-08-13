Tata Sons Succession: August 18 AGM To Set Search Process In Motion After N Chandrasekaran's Resignation

Tata Group’s leadership transition is now in focus as N. Chandrasekaran prepares to step down as chairman after February 20, 2027. The Tata Sons board meeting on August 18 is expected to be crucial as the group looks to formulate a selection committee and fast-track the search for his successor. Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan explains that the process could take two to three months, leaving limited time for the new chairman to prepare for the transition. The group is also expected to consider internal candidates, continuing its tradition of choosing leaders from within. The upcoming AGM could therefore mark a key step in determining Tata Group’s next phase of leadership.