Tata Trusts Row: Mistry Challenges Removal, Questions Srinivasan's Vote, Raises Governance Issues

Fresh controversy has erupted at Tata Trusts after former trustee Mally Mistry challenged his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Mistry has questioned Venu Srinivasan's authority to vote against his reappointment, alleging that Srinivasan's own tenure had ended. He has also sought an inquiry into alleged commissions and conflict of interest issues within the trust. Krishna Gopalan, Business Today, brings you the latest developments, the governance concerns raised by Mistry and the possible implications for the Tata Group. With the upcoming Tata Sons board meeting adding to the developments, all eyes are now on how the dispute unfolds.