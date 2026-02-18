Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Tata YUVAi Hackathon: The Team Behind The Vision

Tata YUVAi Hackathon: The Team Behind The Vision

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 1:12 PM IST

What does it take to build a hackathon from the ground up? At the AI India Impact Summit, we caught up with Srividhya Muralidharan and Balachandar S from TCS to uncover the story behind the Tata YUVAi Hackathon — the structure, the vision, and the meticulous planning that made it possible. From designing a framework that empowers non-engineering students to building real-world applications they're passionate about, the team shares an inside look at what went on behind the scenes to bring this groundbreaking initiative to life. Listen In

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended