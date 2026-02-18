Tata YUVAi Hackathon: The Team Behind The Vision

What does it take to build a hackathon from the ground up? At the AI India Impact Summit, we caught up with Srividhya Muralidharan and Balachandar S from TCS to uncover the story behind the Tata YUVAi Hackathon — the structure, the vision, and the meticulous planning that made it possible. From designing a framework that empowers non-engineering students to building real-world applications they're passionate about, the team shares an inside look at what went on behind the scenes to bring this groundbreaking initiative to life. Listen In