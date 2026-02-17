Business Today
TCS At YUVAi Hackathon: AI Moving Beyond Theory To Reality

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

At the YUVAi Hackathon held in New Delhi, industry leaders, innovators and young developers came together to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can be applied to solve real-world challenges across sectors. Speaking at the event, K Ssudeep, CHRO at Tata Consultancy Services, highlighted the growing importance of practical AI skills, industry collaboration and responsible innovation. The hackathon focused on building scalable, real-life AI solutions rather than theoretical models, reflecting India’s push towards applied technology and digital transformation. The event also showcased how partnerships between industry and young talent can accelerate innovation and create meaningful impact across society.

