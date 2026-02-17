Business Today
TCS ED, President COO Aarthi Subramanian Pitches Inclusive AI At Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Programme

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

At the Tata Sakhi Immersion Programme held on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and COO of TCS, delivered the keynote address, welcoming participants from across the country. She highlighted TCS’s belief that technological advancement must go hand in hand with community progress. Emphasising inclusive growth, Subramanian said the Tata Sakhi Programme is designed as a hands-on initiative to help grassroots artisans, entrepreneurs and women understand how artificial intelligence can support their daily work and livelihoods. The programme aims to bridge technology and tradition by demonstrating how AI can create real, practical impact at the community level.

