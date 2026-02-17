TCS Empowers Non-Tech Students To Build AI Apps In 75 Minutes

At the Tata YUVAi Hackathon Aishwarya Patil caught up with TCS's AI Practices team that devised the framework, the idea of curating a Hackathon for over 2000 students from a non-enginerring background, no formal training in coding. The team tells us about how these students were encouraged to spot a problem they're passionate about, find a solution and code an application using AI tools and applications in 75 minutes. First Listen in to what Ashok Krish, VP & Head, AI Practices at TCS as he tells us about this initiative.