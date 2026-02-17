Business Today
TCS Empowers Non-Tech Students To Build AI Apps In 75 Minutes

Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:42 PM IST

At the Tata YUVAi Hackathon Aishwarya Patil caught up with TCS's AI Practices team that devised the framework, the idea of curating a Hackathon for over 2000 students from a non-enginerring background, no formal training in coding. The team tells us about how these students were encouraged to spot a problem they're passionate about, find a solution and code an application using AI tools and applications in 75 minutes. First Listen in to what Ashok Krish, VP & Head, AI Practices at TCS as he tells us about this initiative.

