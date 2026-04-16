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TCS Nashik BPO Campus SHUTS DOWN After Sexual Harassment & Conversion Row

TCS Nashik BPO Campus SHUTS DOWN After Sexual Harassment & Conversion Row

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 3:15 PM IST

The TCS BPO CONVERSTION CASE, NASHIK has taken a dramatic turn, grabbing nationwide attention with shocking allegations of harassment, exploitation, and attempted religious conversion inside a corporate setup. Reported by DIVYESH SINGH, INDIA TODAY, this walkthrough brings you key on-ground updates and developments. The situation escalated quickly, forcing management to shut down the Nashik facility and shift employees to work-from-home mode. Heavy police deployment outside the office has further intensified the seriousness of the case, as authorities continue their investigation. The incident has now become a major talking point around workplace safety, corporate responsibility, and legal accountability. In a major twist, Nida Khan, an HR professional linked to the case and currently on the run, has approached the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail. The hearing is expected later today and is likely to be closely watched. With multiple serious charges involved, including hurting religious sentiments and attempted conversion, the case continues to unfold rapidly. The TCS BPO CONVERSTION CASE, NASHIK is now trending across platforms, with more updates expected soon. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

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