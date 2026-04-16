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TCS Nashik Case: ATS Joins Probe Into Harassment, Coercion Allegations; Multiple FIRs Filed

TCS Nashik Case: ATS Joins Probe Into Harassment, Coercion Allegations; Multiple FIRs Filed

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 1:04 PM IST

A major investigation is underway in Nashik after serious allegations of workplace harassment, coercion, and misconduct surfaced at a BPO unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has joined the probe as authorities examine multiple FIRs registered in the case. Several accused have been arrested, while at least one key accused remains absconding. Investigators are also looking into potential international links following claims made by one of the complainants. The allegations include harassment, inappropriate conduct, and coercion, all of which are currently under investigation. Authorities have urged due process, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.

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