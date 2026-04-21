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TCS Nashik Horror: 4th Victim Details Sexual Abuse & Conversion Pressure; Court Blow For Nida Khan

TCS Nashik Horror: 4th Victim Details Sexual Abuse & Conversion Pressure; Court Blow For Nida Khan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

Shocking survivor accounts have exposed a deep-seated conversion ring and workplace harassment scandal at TCS Nashik. The fourth victim’s police statement reveals harrowing details of stalking and inappropriate touching by seniors who allegedly ignored her pleas. Accusations against five colleagues, including Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon, include derogatory religious remarks and physical intimidation. Meanwhile, the Nashik Sessions Court denied interim bail to accused Nida Khan, who claims pregnancy while the police label her a "mastermind." With nine FIRs registered and an SIT probe underway, the case has sparked a massive "corporate jihad" debate across India.

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