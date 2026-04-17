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TCS Row: New Video Surfaces As SIT Investigates Alleged Harassment & Conversion Attempt

TCS Row: New Video Surfaces As SIT Investigates Alleged Harassment & Conversion Attempt

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

The controversy surrounding the TCS BPO centre in Nashik has intensified after multiple employees filed FIRs alleging sustained sexual harassment and an attempted religious conversion. In the latest development, another staff member has come forward, releasing a video in support of the allegations. The individual has claimed that he was taken to the residence of one of the accused, Tausif Akhtar, where he was allegedly asked to wear a skull cap and forced to offer Namaz. The accused’s family has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless. Meanwhile, sources within Tata Consultancy Services have clarified that one of the accused, Nida Khan, is not an HR head as widely reported but a tele-caller associated with the firm. Her lawyer has stated that she is currently in Mumbai and has applied for anticipatory bail in Nashik. Amid the growing controversy, Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the entire nexus will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible will face legal action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the extent of the alleged activities, including possible wider links, as the case continues to unfold.

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