TCS Under Scanner In Nashik Case; Multiple FIRs, Arrests As Probe Intensifies

Tata Consultancy Services is facing serious allegations linked to its Nashik BPO unit, with multiple complainants accusing certain employees of harassment, coercion, and misconduct. According to police sources, several FIRs have been registered, and at least seven accused have been arrested, while a key suspect remains absconding. The complainants have alleged sustained harassment and inappropriate behaviour over a period of time. Authorities have intensified the investigation, and the office where the alleged incidents took place has been shut. TCS has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. The case has raised serious questions about workplace safety and oversight, with more details expected as the probe progresses.