Tehran Chokes Under Toxic Smoke After Fuel Depot Strikes, Fears Of Acid Rain Rise Across Capital

Tehran is facing a severe environmental crisis after massive strikes ignited fuel depots, sending thick, toxic smoke across the capital. Large fires continue to burn, releasing heavy pollutants into the air and sharply reducing visibility across the city. Authorities have warned residents to remain indoors as air quality worsens and the threat of acid rain looms. The strikes have also disrupted fuel supplies throughout Tehran province, though officials say normal distribution may resume within days. Meanwhile, reports suggest tensions between the United States and Israel over the scale of the attacks. Human Rights Watch has also raised concerns about possible white phosphorus use in southern Lebanon.