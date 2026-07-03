Tehran Prepares For A Historic Global Gathering As The State Funeral For Khamenei Begins

Tehran is bracing for one of the most significant state funerals in modern history as Iran bids farewell to its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With representatives from 100 countries arriving, the ceremony on July 4 is becoming a major focal point for international diplomacy. India is sending a high-level delegation, including Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, signaling the enduring importance of New Delhi-Tehran ties. From leaders across the political spectrum to regional figures, we look at what this massive gathering means for West Asia’s energy security, regional stability, and the future of India’s connectivity interests in a post-Khamenei Iran.