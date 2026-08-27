Tejasvi Surya: BJP’s Karnataka Roadmap, Political Strategy And Vision For 2026

At the India Today Roundtable Karnataka, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks LIVE on the party’s political roadmap for Karnataka and the state’s evolving political landscape. In conversation with Akshita Nandagopal, India Today Group, Surya discusses the BJP’s priorities, political strategy and vision for Karnataka’s future. The session examines the key issues shaping the state’s politics, governance, development and electoral narrative. Watch the full LIVE conversation for Tejasvi Surya’s views on Karnataka’s political direction, the BJP’s roadmap and the challenges and opportunities ahead for the state.