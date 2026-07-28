Term Insurance Vs Life Insurance: What's The Difference? | Personal Finance | Money Today

Confused between term insurance and life insurance? Which one should you buy, and how much life cover is enough to secure your family's future?

In this episode of Money Today, Sakshi Batra speaks with Deepak Yohannan, Insurance Expert, to answer the most common questions around life insurance and help you choose the right cover for your needs. From understanding the difference between term and traditional life insurance plans to deciding how much cover you need, when to buy a policy, the role of riders, and the mistakes to avoid—this discussion covers everything first-time and existing policyholders should know. Watch the full conversation to make smarter insurance decisions and secure your family's financial future.