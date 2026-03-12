Business Today
Thai Cargo Ship Hit By Projectiles Near Strait Of Hormuz, India Condemns Attack

  New Delhi,
  Mar 12, 2026,
  Updated Mar 12, 2026, 2:47 PM IST

A Thai flag bulk carrier, Mayuri Nari, was struck by two projectiles while en route to India's Kandla port in Gujarat. The vessel had departed from the UAE and was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. About 20 crew members on board were rescued. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the attack, marking the first time Iran has directly targeted a commercial vessel since the conflict escalated. India has strongly condemned the attack, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating that 'precious lives, including those of Indians, have already been lost' and warning that 'the intensity and lethality of attacks in the region are increasing'. Shipping data shows more than 20 India-linked vessels remain stranded inside the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. The attack threatens India's economic lifelines, as a significant share of India's oil and LPG imports pass through this critical maritime choke point.

