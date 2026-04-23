"The Next Chapter Is Innovation": Rajnath Singh Unveils India-Germany Torpedo & Submarine Mega-Deal

"Together, we can build capabilities that serve national interests and global stability." Speaking at the India-Germany Defence Investors Summit in Munich, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a major leap in co-production. Highlighting the VEM Technologies & TKMS pact for "Make in India" heavyweight torpedoes and the Mazagon Dock-Thyssenkrupp submarine deal, Rajnath Singh invited German giants to move beyond simple trade. With a focus on resilient supply chains and niche tech like AI and sensors, India and Germany are writing a new chapter of strategic cooperation. Watch how this partnership is set to dominate the Indian Ocean!