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"The Next Chapter Is Innovation": Rajnath Singh Unveils India-Germany Torpedo & Submarine Mega-Deal

"The Next Chapter Is Innovation": Rajnath Singh Unveils India-Germany Torpedo & Submarine Mega-Deal

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 5:57 PM IST

"Together, we can build capabilities that serve national interests and global stability." Speaking at the India-Germany Defence Investors Summit in Munich, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a major leap in co-production. Highlighting the VEM Technologies & TKMS pact for "Make in India" heavyweight torpedoes and the Mazagon Dock-Thyssenkrupp submarine deal, Rajnath Singh invited German giants to move beyond simple trade. With a focus on resilient supply chains and niche tech like AI and sensors, India and Germany are writing a new chapter of strategic cooperation. Watch how this partnership is set to dominate the Indian Ocean!

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