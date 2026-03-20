The Rise Of SIFs In India | SIF360 Explains

In this insightful conversation on Business Today, the Founder & CEO of SIF360, Sandeep Seth, explains Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) in simple terms. Introduced by SEBI in 2025, SIFs aim to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) by offering flexible strategies such as long–short investing, combined with mutual fund–like taxation.

The discussion covers how SIFs work, their categories, taxation, who should consider investing in them, and why they may perform better in volatile market conditions.

A must-watch for investors looking to understand this emerging investment category.