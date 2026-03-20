Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
The Rise Of SIFs In India | SIF360 Explains

The Rise Of SIFs In India | SIF360 Explains

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

In this insightful conversation on Business Today, the Founder & CEO of SIF360, Sandeep Seth, explains Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) in simple terms. Introduced by SEBI in 2025, SIFs aim to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) by offering flexible strategies such as long–short investing, combined with mutual fund–like taxation.

 

The discussion covers how SIFs work, their categories, taxation, who should consider investing in them, and why they may perform better in volatile market conditions.

 

A must-watch for investors looking to understand this emerging investment category. 

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended