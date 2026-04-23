The Saudi Veto: Why Riyadh Blocked Pakistan’s $1.5 Billion Arms Deal With Sudan!

A massive $1.5 Billion arms deal between Pakistan and Sudan has hit a dead end, and the shockwaves are being felt from Islamabad to Riyadh. The deal, which was set to deliver JF-17 Thunder jets, over 200 kamikaze drones, and advanced air-defence systems to the Sudanese Armed Forces, was frozen after Saudi Arabia abruptly withdrew its financial backing. Why did Riyadh pull the plug on its closest ally? Reports suggest a high-stakes geopolitical shift: Western pressure to avoid African proxy wars and a controversial Sudanese general’s comments favoring Iran have forced the Saudis to exercise their "financial veto." As Pakistan’s largest defense export package collapses, the message is clear- Riyadh holds the keys to Islamabad’s global military ambitions.