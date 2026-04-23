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The Sky Shield: How India’s Layered Air Defence Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Swarms!

The Sky Shield: How India’s Layered Air Defence Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Swarms!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

One year after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India remembers the 26 lives lost and celebrates the resilience shown during Operation Sindoor. When Pakistan attempted a massive retaliatory aerial strike launching missiles and swarms of drones across the Punjab and J&K borders- India’s layered Air Defence system stood like a wall. From legacy L-70 and ZU-23 guns to the indigenous Akash and the AI-powered Akashteer system, every threat was intercepted with clinical precision. Today, with upgraded night-vision and real-time integration, the Army's "Sky Arrows" remain on high alert, ensuring our borders are an impenetrable fortress.

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