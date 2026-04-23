The Sky Shield: How India’s Layered Air Defence Crushed Pakistan’s Drone Swarms!

One year after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India remembers the 26 lives lost and celebrates the resilience shown during Operation Sindoor. When Pakistan attempted a massive retaliatory aerial strike launching missiles and swarms of drones across the Punjab and J&K borders- India’s layered Air Defence system stood like a wall. From legacy L-70 and ZU-23 guns to the indigenous Akash and the AI-powered Akashteer system, every threat was intercepted with clinical precision. Today, with upgraded night-vision and real-time integration, the Army's "Sky Arrows" remain on high alert, ensuring our borders are an impenetrable fortress.