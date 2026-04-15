The Workers We Don’t See: Noida Protest And The Fight For Fair Pay | EXPLAINED

A posh residential society in Noida’s Sector 121 witnessed dramatic scenes as domestic helpers and cleaning staff staged a fierce protest over wages, leading to stone pelting and vandalism. The unrest comes close on the heels of factory worker protests across the city, intensifying the spotlight on labour conditions. While the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an interim increase in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, the benefits largely apply to industrial labour, leaving domestic workers outside the formal framework. For many househelps working in high-rise apartments, there is still no access to EPF, health insurance or structured social security. Meanwhile, gig platforms such as Urban Company and Pronto are attempting to formalise the sector, offering training, digital payments and flexible earning opportunities. However, this shift also brings new pressures, including dependence on customer ratings and algorithm-driven visibility, which can directly impact income. The Noida protest highlights a deeper issue — the gap between policy and reality for millions of domestic workers. As India moves towards implementing new labour codes that promise social security for gig and platform workers, questions remain over awareness, accessibility and execution. With workers caught between informal employment and the demands of platform-based work, the larger debate continues: when will better pay truly translate into dignity, protection and security?