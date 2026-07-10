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"They Prioritise Graveyards", Says CM Yogi, Slamming Opposition For Disrespecting Sanatan Traditions

"They Prioritise Graveyards", Says CM Yogi, Slamming Opposition For Disrespecting Sanatan Traditions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 8:42 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing them of harboring a deep-seated disdain for Hindu traditions and Sanatan values. He alleged that political rivals prioritize graveyard development over the sacred restoration of sites like the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Vindhyavasini Dham. Contrasting his governance with the previous Samajwadi Party regime, the CM claimed that while public funds were once diverted toward graveyard boundary walls, his "double-engine" government is dedicated to temple beautification. He framed the opposition's criticism as a fundamental rejection of India's cultural heritage and religious infrastructure.

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