Think There Will Be Zero Compromise On Protecting India’s Agricultural Sector: Rajiv Memani

The landmark India-US trade deal has sparked immense positive sentiment, particularly for labor-intensive and high-tariff sectors like textiles and leather. Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India and President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025-26, highlights that the deal offers a massive relief for Indian exporters. Previously, tariffs impacted roughly 50-60% of Indian exports to the US, but the new agreement slashes these effective rates from a staggering 50% down to 18%. In a conversation with Business Today he also highlights that there will be "zero compromise" on protecting India's agricultural sector. Listen In