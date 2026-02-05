Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Think There Will Be Zero Compromise On Protecting India’s Agricultural Sector: Rajiv Memani

Think There Will Be Zero Compromise On Protecting India’s Agricultural Sector: Rajiv Memani

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 5, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 5, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

The landmark India-US trade deal has sparked immense positive sentiment, particularly for labor-intensive and high-tariff sectors like textiles and leather. Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India and President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025-26, highlights that the deal offers a massive relief for Indian exporters. Previously, tariffs impacted roughly 50-60% of Indian exports to the US, but the new agreement slashes these effective rates from a staggering 50% down to 18%. In a conversation with Business Today he also highlights that there will be "zero compromise" on protecting India's agricultural sector. Listen In

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended